OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder on that one time Bono blew him off...for the Pope

ABC/Donna SvennevikIn addition to scoring hits with his own band, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has worked with many of the biggest names in the business, like Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Beyonce and more. But one day, Ryan was working with Bono -- who he calls "the most famous" person he's met -- when they were interrupted by a phone call from someone even more impressive.

Ryan worked with U2 on their most recent album, and considers himself good friends with Bono. He tells Forbes that one day, he and Bono were working on music when Bono's assistant interrupted and told him he had a call.

Ryan says Bono told the assistant, “No, we’re writing, we’re working on this song, can you tell the person to call me back?” But the assistant knocked on the door again and pleaded with Bono to take the call.

"He’s like, 'For God’s sake, who is it?'” Ryan recalls. "She goes, 'Oh, it’s the Pope.' And he turns and looks at me and cocks an eyebrow, he’s got a mischievous grin on his face and he goes, 'I’m sorry, Ryan, duty calls. I’m gonna go save the world.'”

Despite being around all these legends, Ryan admits that the only time he lost his cool was when he met Annie Lennox and made a fool of himself with his non-stop babbling.

"I go over and basically fawn over her for 30 minutes. What I thought was five minutes was me talking non-stop for 30 minutes and just losing it," he tells Forbes.

"I was saying the dumbest stuff to her for 30 minutes. And the beauty of it is she didn’t remember, 'cause I ended up at...brunch with her last week....and she had no recollection she ever met me!"

