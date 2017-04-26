Rock Hall Induction Ceremony returns to Cleveland for 2018 

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland, but the induction ceremony doesn't always take place there. But it will next year.

This morning, the Hall announced that the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held April 14, 2018 at Cleveland's historic Public Hall. The last time it was held at that location was 2015. A variety of induction-themed events will be held at the Hall and throughout the city in conjunction with the event.

This year's induction ceremony took place earlier this month in Brooklyn, NY -- you can watch it Saturday night on HBO starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The honorees were Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes.

The special guests at the ceremony included Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, T.I., Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Jackson Browne, Train's Pat Monahan, Dhani Harrison, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Indigo Girls, and others.

An exhibit dedicated to this year's honorees is now open at the Hall, and will run through the winter of 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.