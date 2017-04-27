Adele: "Hello, it's me...and you're using my image without permission" 

XL/Columbia RecordsWho else but Adele would buy a bunch of greeting cards with her face on them so she could send them to all her friends?

The British tabloid The Sun reports that Adele popped into the upscale department store Peter Jones in London's ritzy Sloane Square and bought every single greeting card in the place. The cards feature a cartoon image of the singer, and the words "Hello, it's me."

A source told the paper, "Adele walked right up to the shelf and took the lot. She found it hilarious. The staff couldn't believe she was in there, let alone her choice of purchase. She said she was going to send them to all her friends."

According to the source, Adele also was heard joking that she should sue the greeting card company for using her image.

The singer currently is enjoying some downtime after her super-successful world tour, which will conclude with four sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium in June and July.

