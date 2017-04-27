Source: "No fighting" between Janet Jackson and estranged husband

Venturelli/WireImageJanet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana may have broken up, but the two are apparently being very civil towards one another.

A Jackson family friend tells People magazine, "Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

Not only that, says the friend, but the entire Jackson clan is fine with Wissam, too.

"[They all] like [him] and see that he is a great father," dishes the pal.

Janet, 50, and Al Mana, 42, split soon after they welcomed their first child, Eissa, who's now three months old. The friend says, "They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule."

According to the friend, Janet will remain in London, where she and Wissam have lived for the past few years -- at least for now.

"It seems like she will stay in London for now while the baby is so young, but I can see her eventually moving back to the States,” says the friend. "Janet is doing really well. She is just so happy to have her baby.”

