Bon Appetit! Katy Perry is handing out cherry pie in Times Square right now

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry promoted her new single "Bon Appetit" by sharing a recipe for the "World's Best Cherry Pie" with fans. Now, she's sharing actual pie with fans right this minute in New York's Times Square.

Katy tweeted a photo of a food truck with "World's Best Cherry Pie" written on the side, and posted a similar photo on Instagram, writing, "I'm open 24." That's 24/7, we assume. Then, Snapchat video emerged of the singer in the flesh, in the window of the food truck, handing out slices of cherry pie to fans. Of course, her new single was blaring in the background.

No word on whether or not Katy plans to repeat this stunt in any other cities.

"Bon Appetit," featuring rap trio Migos, was released on Friday. It's the second track we've heard from her upcoming album.

