Listen now: Katy Perry drops new "Bon Appetit" single

Capitol RecordsAs promised, we've got new Katy Perry music today to kick off your weekend.

Her new single, "Bon Appetit," featuring rap trio Migos of "Bad and Boujee" fame, dropped early Friday morning.

The lyrics leave no room for doubt what the song's about. Katy sings in the chorus, " 'Cause I'm all that you want, boy/All that you can have, boy/Got me spread like a buffet/Bon appétit, baby."

Katy posted artwork for the single to Instagram late Wednesday -- it features Katy's disembodied head superimposed on a plate of fruit while the hands of the Migos members reach for the plate.

"Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17," wrote Katy.



"Bon Appetit" is the second single Katy's dropped in recent weeks from her forthcoming album, following "Chained to the Rhythm." It's available now from all the usual digital outlets.

Don't forget, you can catch Katy as the musical guest on the May 20 season finale of Saturday Night Live, with host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

