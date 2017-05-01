Is Alicia Keys Leaving "The Voice"?

Trae Patton/NBCIf you take Alicia Keys at her word, her time on The Voice is coming to an end.

"This is my last season," Alicia told TV Insider during a group interview with all The Voice coaches.

The announcement seemed to catch her fellow coaches off guard.

"You're not coming back?!" Blake Shelton responded.

"Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season," Alicia responded.

Adam Levine didn't seem to want to take no for an answer, responding. "I'll tell you what the future holds: You being on the f****** show!"

But Alicia remained firm. "I am excited for this; it’s like a finale for me. That’s why I’m so passionate about my team," she said.

Alicia joined The Voice last year for season 11.

