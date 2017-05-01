Report: Madonna can't keep her music out of biopic

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCMadonna has made it very clear that she's not happy a biopic about her early career, called Blond Ambition, is in the works. But one report claims that no matter how much she tries, she won't be able to keep her iconic hits out of the film.

The New York Post reports that while Madonna wrote the dance floor anthems "Lucky Star" and "Everybody," she didn't write “Holiday,” “Crazy for You,” “Borderline,” “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl” or “Dress You Up.” That means that she doesn't control the rights to those songs, so she can't stop them from being used in the movie.

A source told the Post, "The songwriters would love to have their songs on the soundtrack. They aren’t going to walk away from a payday. That's what they live for."

Soruces tell the Post that the movie's producers have already reached out to the copyright holders to ask about using the music, but nothing's set yet.

Madonna's latest missive apparently regarding the movie was an Instagram post stating, "My Life..... My Journey....My Voice.......My Story......Let Me tell it.When Im Ready! It Will be Worth the Wait! Thank You."

