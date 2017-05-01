Report: Pink working with Jack Antonoff on new album

ABC/Randy HolmesJack Antonoff has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles and Lorde on hit songs. Now Pink may be the latest recipient of his magic touch.

Sources tell Variety that the fun. guitarist and Lena Dunham's other half is working with Pink on a new album, which will be her first since 2012's The Truth About Love. That album included Pink's #1 duet with Jack's .fun bandmate, Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me a Reason."

No word on when Pink's album is due. Lately, she's been preoccupied with her new baby, Jameson Moon Hart, who arrived in December.

Meanwhile, Jack and his other band, Bleachers, will release their new album Gone Now on June 2.

