Ed Sheeran announces Australia and New Zealand dates for world tour

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABCEd Sheeran wouldn’t forget about his Aussie and Kiwi fans. The singer will be heading to Australia and New Zealand as part of his Divide world tour next year.

Early this morning, he announced the Australasian leg of the tour, which will kick off March 3 in Perth, Australia. He’ll play stadiums Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before heading to New Zealand for shows in Auckland and Dunedin. Tickets go on sale May 23 on FrontierTouring.com.



Last month, Ed’s “Shape of You” broke a chart record in Australia by spending 14 weeks at number one.



The North American portion of his world tour kicks off June 29 in Kansas City, Missouri and is scheduled to wrap up in early October.



Here is the list of Australia/New Zealand dates:



3/3 -- Perth Stadium, Perth, Australia

3/7 -- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

3/10 -- Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

3/16 -- ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia

3/20 -- Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

3/24 -- Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand

3/29 -- Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

