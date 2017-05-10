Sara Bareilles is living out her "childhood fantasy" with starring role in "Waitress"

Josh LehrerSara Bareilles composed the songs for the hit Broadway musical Waitress, and now she's starring in the lead role. While the Grammy-nominated singer admits it's "cheesy," she says that appearing on the Broadway stage is a "childhood fantasy coming true in a way I would never have imagined."

Sara started working on Waitress, based on the 2007 film of the same name, about three years ago, because as she told ABC's Nightline this week, pop stardom had become a drag.

"I was getting fatigued of the cyclical nature of being a pop artist where you write a record, record a record, go on tour, promote, come home, do it all again," she said. "So I was just ready to work on something different."

Sara admitted that she really loved the challenge of writing for Broadway, even though it was occasionally frustrating.

"I mean, I rewrote the opening number 40 times. I wanted to absolutely tear my hair out and throw people across the room," she laughs. "But a pressure cooker is, I think, kind of an exciting place to be."

Waitress opened in 2016, and Sara took over the lead role from Tony-winner Jessie Mueller this past March. She'll remain in the role through June 11. She says that eventually, she'd like to write another show, but meanwhile, she's counting all the blessings that Waitress has served up for her.

"The people that I'm close to, the things I do professionally, my colleagues, my best friend, my boyfriend...all of these things have come to me because of this show," she told Nightline. "And it's really beautiful."

