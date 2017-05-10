Taylor Swift reportedly eyeing fall release for new album: "She's excited to get back out there" 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABCTaylor Swift has been largely absent from the spotlight this year, but that's apparently because she's planning to make a huge comeback later in 2017.

A source tells US Weekly that Taylor, whose only public appearance so far this year has been a February 4 pre-Super Bowl performance, was "trying to keep herself out of the media." When she's ready to promote her new music, the source adds, that's when she'll return.

"Taylor’s been quietly recording new music for a couple of months,” the insider tells US Weekly. "She’s aiming to release an album this fall.”

Apparently, the singer has attempted to keep the project under wraps by recording it away from the main recording destinations of New York, Nashville, LA and London.

As for what we can expect from the album, a source dishes, "She’s continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album.”

According to the source, Taylor is "just excited to get back out there.” As Swifties know, she broke her "new album every two years" streak when the fall of 2016 went by without a follow-up to 2014's 1989.

However, she hasn't been entirely absent from the charts: she wrote a huge country hit for Little Big Town called "Better Man," and famously co-wrote "This Is What You Came For," which her ex Calvin Harris and Rihanna turned into a smash. In addition, she scored a hit duet with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," from the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack.

