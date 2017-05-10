The Backstreet Boys' future includes Disney, nail polish...and a "great pop record" 

Speaking to Billboard, A.J. McLean says of the album, "It’s definitely going to be a throwback to what we’re known for. Five-part harmony, and just a great pop record with great songs.” A single is planned for release this summer.

But new music isn't the only thing the Boys have going on. The summer leg of their Vegas residency starts on June 14 and runs through July 1. Then, they'll join superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line for several stadium dates in July and August.

In addition, Billboard reports that A.J. is lending his voice to the third season of Disney's animated Lion King spinoff series, The Lion Guard. A.J. plans Kuchimba, a mole who's blind, but who's convinced he's a ninja.

The father of two young daughters says, "I’m almost 40 and I still watch cartoons on my own time. Now, especially, being a father, I know everything about every Disney princess you would ever want to know.”

A.J. has another side project lined up: according to Billboard, he has a line of nail polish coming out. No word on whether or not it's for men, women or both.

