Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean hopes both his daughters are gay 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImageBackstreet Boy A.J. McLean has a four-year-old daughter named Ava, and he and his wife just welcomed a baby girl named Lyric. No matter what the future has in store for the girls in terms of their careers, A.J. says he's hoping for one thing: that they're both gay.

Speaking to Refinery29, A.J. says, "There is truly no better feeling then being a father and seeing the look on my daughters' faces and...and how they look up to me...if I lost everything in my career, if Backstreet said no and we were done tomorrow, I would still be happy and satisfied being a proud father, period. And I am so thankful that I did not have boys.”

He continues, "I will also go on record by saying, and I told my wife this, I hope that both of my daughters are gay because that takes all p***s out of my life -- I do not want to deal with boys ever. But if I do have to, they’re going to have to go through quite a lot of trials to go through me because my daughters are my life."

Contemplating how he'll scare off any boys who want to mess with his daughters, A.J. says he's going to steal a line from his friend Joey Fatone from 'N SYNC, who is also a father to daughters.

"He’s got a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, and the 15-year-old went on her first date last year and what he told her to say was 'Whatever you do to me, my dad will do to you,'" A.J. reveals. "So, I am going to keep that and I am going to use it. Gotta love it.”

