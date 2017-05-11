Barry Manilow's life since he came out has been a "beautiful experience" 

STILETTO EntertainmentIn April, Barry Manilow revealed via People magazine that he's gay and has been with husband Garry Kief, who he wed in 2014, for 39 years. Now, the pop music legend says he's been genuinely surprised at how great his life has been since he came out.

Speaking to People, Barry said, "It’s turned out to be just great. I’ve really enjoyed it, most of all because the fans and the public have been so supportive."

Initially, Manilow told People that he kept his sexuality a secret because he thought his fans would be disappointed. But he says the reality has been quite the opposite.

"I thought, ‘Oh, man, I’m gonna get a lot of negative stuff.’ Not one negative letter, comment -- anywhere," he told People this week at the BMI Pop Awards, where received the Icon award. "These people, these strangers -- they care for me."

Barry then muses, "Isn’t it odd? I’m just a musician who sings. And these people care about my happiness -- and that’s what’s been going on. It’s been a beautiful, beautiful experience.”

