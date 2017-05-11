Kelly Clarkson to join 'The Voice' as coach for season 14 

Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty ImagesWell, so much for that rumor that Kelly Clarkson would be one of the judges on the re-launched American Idol on ABC. NBC just announced she's joining The Voice.

Clarkson, who's appeared on The Voice before as an advisor, will be a coach on the show's 14th season, joining Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and a fourth coach to be named later.

“I’m so excited to join The Voice," Kelly said in a statement. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now."

She adds, "Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Just Wednesday, Kelly's fellow American Idol alumna Jennifer Hudson was announced as one of the coaches on the show's upcoming 13th season this fall, alongside Adam, Blake and the returning Miley Cyrus.

Season 13 of The Voice airs this fall. It's believed ABC's recently-announced reboot of American Idol will also start this fall, though so far all ABC has said publicly is that it's on the scheduled for the 2017-1018 season.

