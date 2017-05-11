Paul Simon's 2012 Hyde Park concert celebrating Graceland's 25th anniversary coming to CD, home video 

PRNewsfoto/Legacy RecordingsOn July 15, 2012, Paul Simon performed a special show at London's Hyde Park as part of his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Graceland. Now, audio and video from the concert, which featured a reunion of the musicians who played on the album and its original supporting tour, will be released June 9.

Paul Simon -- The Concert in Hyde Park will be available as a two-CD/DVD or two-CD/Blu-ray set, as well as in digital audio and video editions. The folk-rock legend was joined at the show by South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo and trumpet player Hugh Masekela, as well as by a surprise guest singer, reggae legend Jimmy Cliff.

The concert featured performances of nearly all of the songs on Graceland; popular Simon tunes such as "Kodachrome," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard," "Slip Slidin' Away," and "Still Crazy After All These Years"; and two Simon and Garfunkel classics -- "The Sound of Silence" and "The Boxer."

Cliff hit the stage to sing his reggae gems "The Harder They Come" and "Many Rivers to Cross," and duetted with Simon on his own tune "Vietnam" and on Paul's early solo hit, "Mother and Child Reunion."

A broadcast version Paul Simon -- The Concert in Hyde Park will premiere on PBS stations next month during the network's June pledge drive.

Check out an exclusive clip of Simon and Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing "Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" from the concert video at RollingStone.com.

Just before the release of The Concert in Hyde Park, Simon will launch a brief U.S. tour on June 1 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Here's the track list for The Concert in Hyde Park:

"Kodachrome"

"Gone at Last"

"Dazzling Blue"

"50 Ways to Leave Your Lover"

"The Harder They Come" -- Jimmy Cliff*

"Many Rivers to Cross" -- Jimmy Cliff*

"Vietnam" -- with Jimmy Cliff

"Mother and Child Reunion" -- with Jimmy Cliff

"That Was Your Mother"

"Hearts and Bones"/"Mystery Train"/"Wheels"

"Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard"

"Slip Slidin' Away"

"The Obvious Child"

"Homeless" -- with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

"Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes" -- with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

"I Know What I Know"

"The Boy in the Bubble"

"Crazy Love, Vol. II"

"Gumboots"

"Under African Skies" -- with Thandiswa Mazwai

"Graceland"

"You Can Call Me Al"

"The Sound of Silence"

"The Boxer" (with Jerry Douglas)

"Late in the Evening"

"Still Crazy After All These Years"

* = appears on DVD only.

