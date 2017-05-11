Seacrest says Kelly would make a "fantastic" "American Idol" judge, but rep says she's not confirmed

FOX via Getty ImagesEver since it was announced that American Idol is returning to the airwaves, fans have wanted to know two things about the rebooted show: who'll host it, and who'll judge it? TMZ reported that Kelly Clarkson's team is already clearing her schedule because ABC is "seriously interested" in her as a judge -- but don't paint her name on the dressing room door just yet.

Kelly's rep tells ABC Radio that at this point, there is nothing to announce regarding the original Idol winner's participation, noting that the Idol team is talking to a number of people about joining the lineup.

As for who will host the show, Ryan Seacrest told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know, we're still talking about it...I was like, 'Gosh, this would be an easier conversation if Idol was in New York,' but it's not my decision."

Seacrest recently relocated to New York City to become the new co-host of ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan. Idol, on the other hand, has always originated out of Los Angeles.

"I was planning to think about how it could possibly work...but haven't gotten that far to see if it's physically possible," he told ET on Tuesday. "But I mean, I love the show, so we'll see."

But Seacrest is 100% on board with Kelly sitting at the judges' table.

"She is incredible," he told ET. She was so remarkable and sincere and lovely when she came on at the last season. I think she'd made a fantastic judge."

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.