Katy Perry mourns the death of "Oldest KatyCat"

Rony AlwinKaty Perry and her fans -- KatyCats -- are mourning the passing of the self-proclaimed "Oldest KatyCat," Ralph Gierens, who died Wednesday at 69.



"An angel got his wings today, love you @OldestKatyCat and thank you for your laughs and your service #RIPKatyCatRalph," Katy tweeted on Thursday, even changing her twitter handle to "#RIPKatyCatRalph," as some fans had done.

KatyCats had taken to Twitter throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday to pay tribute to Gierens, with one fan posting a montage of photos of Gierens, and another posting a photo of Ralph with Ellie Goulding noting he was a fan of hers too.

According to an obituary on the website of the funeral home in Wheaton, Illinois where services are being held this weekend, Gierens was a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient who enjoyed "connecting on Twitter and going to concerts, and especially enjoyed Katy Perry."

