Lady Gaga launches her own set of emojis

ABC/Fred LeeYou now have a "million reasons" to text about your love of Lady Gaga. Following in the footsteps of of fellow stars Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian, the singer has launched her own set of emojis.



The set, called GAGAmoji, includes some iconic Gaga imagery like her pink Joanne hat, as well as photos of the singer and key phrases like “SLAY” and “YAAAS GAGA.”



According to Business Insider, Gaga collaborated on the emojis with the mobile messaging company Snaps.



"Lady Gaga truly made these for her fans and was very involved in the actual creation of these," Snaps founder Vivian Rosenthal tells Business Insider. "…There's truly a GAGAmoji for every moment of life. These emojis are about being yourself and having fun."



The emojis are now available to download for iOS for $1.99.

