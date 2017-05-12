Madonna's Rebel Heart tour coming on DVD & CD 

The Madonna: Rebel Heart Tour concert film will arrive on digital download, DVD and Blu-ray on September 15, and there will also be a live 22-track audio CD to go along with it. A version of the movie aired on Showtime this past December, but this package includes extra goodies.

The DVD was filmed around the world, and culminates with a show in Sydney, Australia in March of 2016. The package includes previously unreleased footage, in addition to live performances and behind-the-scenes stuff.

Among the songs included in this tour's setlist: "True Blue," "Burnin' Up," "Dress You Up," "Like a Virgin," "La Isla Bonita," "Take a Bow," "Like a Prayer," "Music," "Material Girl," and "Holiday."

Madonna's Rebel Heart tour, which promoted her album of the same name, kicked off in Montreal in September of 2015. It spanned 82 shows over 55 cities on four continents, and grossed just under $170 million. That made the Queen of Pop the top-grossing touring female artist in history, according to Billboard, having sold $1.31 billion worth of tickets in her career.

