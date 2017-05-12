New Tracks from Adam Lambert and Andy Grammer on "Captain Underpants" soundtrack

Virgin/Deep Well Records Andy Grammer is going to become a dad this summer, so maybe that's why he's donated a new song to the soundtrack of a movie that kids will love.

Andy's one of several artists who have recorded new songs for Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, based on the multi-million selling kids' book series by Dav Pilkey. In case you're not familiar, it's about two kids name George and Harold who hypnotize their school principal into thinking that he's a superhero named Captain Underpants.

If you pre-order the soundtrack, you'll get instant downloads of Andy's song, called "A Friend Like You," as well as "Captain Underpants Theme Song" by "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Adam Lambert is also on the soundtrack: he's recorded his version of Aretha Franklin's song "Think." The Queen of Soul memorably performed that number in the classic 1980 comedy The Blues Brothers.

The soundtrack arrives June 2, the same day as the movie, starring the voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele and Kristen Schaal.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.