Katy Perry confirms 'Witness' album title & release date; announces tour

Lots of big Katy Perry news this morning. Not only has she finally confirmed both the name and release date of her new album, she's launching a tour this fall that'll stretch into 2018.

As believed, Katy's new album is titled Witness, and it's due out June 9. We've already heard the first two singles, of course -- "Chained to the Rhythm," featuring Skip Marley, and her most recent, "Bon Appetit," with Migos.

The Witness tour kicks off September 7 in Columbus, OH and wraps up February 5 in Vancouver, BC, with a ten-day break around the holidays. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, May 22, with a limited pre-sale starting this Thursday, May 18. For every ticket you buy, you'll also score a copy of Witness, and a dollar of your purchase price will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information, including the tour itinerary and ticket purchase info, head to KatyPerry.com.

