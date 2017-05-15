Top
SEARCH
« Pink, Axl Rose join Billy Joel onstage at Dodger Stadium | Main | Nicki Minaj announces charity "for student loans," "tuition payments" »
Monday
May152017

Katy Perry confirms 'Witness' album title & release date; announces tour

Comments Off

AEG PresentsLots of big Katy Perry news this morning.  Not only has she finally confirmed both the name and release date of her new album, she's launching a tour this fall that'll stretch into 2018.

As believed, Katy's new album is titled Witness, and it's due out June 9.  We've already heard the first two singles, of course -- "Chained to the Rhythm," featuring Skip Marley, and her most recent, "Bon Appetit," with Migos

The Witness tour kicks off September 7 in Columbus, OH and wraps up February 5 in Vancouver, BC, with a ten-day break around the holidays.  Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, May 22, with a limited pre-sale starting this Thursday, May 18.  For every ticket you buy, you'll also score a copy of Witness, and a dollar of your purchase price will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information, including the tour itinerary and ticket purchase info, head to KatyPerry.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

DateMonday, May 15, 2017 at 8:08AM AuthorABC News Radio
in , , ,






ABC News Radio