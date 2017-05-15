Pentatonix member Avi Kaplan is leaving the group

In a lengthy Facebook message, he writes that leaving the Grammy-winning group is, "the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life," but ultimately, he's tired of being away from his friends and family.

"I believe one of the big reasons why we have been so successful and accomplished all that we have is because of the unbelievably fast pace that we keep. Throughout my journey with PTX, this pace has always been a struggle for me," he writes.

He adds, "It’s been hard for me not to be with my family and friends when I need them or when they need me. It’s been hard to not be able to escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or just need some time to myself."

"I do love you all so very much, but I’ve come to a point where I just can’t keep up anymore," he continues, adding, "I just know that I can no longer continue at this pace and so I have to do what’s best for the group and I have to do what’s best for me."

Avi ends by saying that he's, "still going to be doing music," and thanks all the fans for their support over the years.

"I hope that you’ll all support my decision and that you can understand where I’m coming from. And regardless of anything, I just want to thank you for all that you’ve given to me."

Avi also repeated most of these comments in an emotional video posted on the group's Facebook page.

