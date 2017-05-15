Pink, Axl Rose join Billy Joel onstage at Dodger Stadium

Credit: Myrna Suarez

Not long ago, Billy Joel revealed that he and Pink had collaborated recently on some new material. Maybe that's why Pink, a Billy superfan, joined him onstage Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Pink sang "New York State of Mind" with Billy, as well as her hit "Try."

Pink wasn't Billy's only guest, either: Guns 'n Roses and AC/DC singer Axl Rose joined Billy for a rendition of "Highway to Hell," a song that actually has been a part of recent Joel performances, usually performed by Billy's roadie, when an actual AC/DC lead singer isn't in the house.

Axl also came out later in the show, Rolling Stone reports, to perform with Billy on "Big Shot."

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.