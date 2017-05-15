Sting's solo catalog gets the "complete" vinyl box set treatment 

The Complete Studio Collection is a box set featuring all of Sting's albums from his 1985 solo debut The Dream of the Blue Turtles through to his latest effort, 57th and 9th. There are 12 albums in all, pressed on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl.

Sting's solo albums had previously been collected in a vinyl box set called The Studio Collection, but this one adds the four that weren't in the original one: 57th and 9th, his orchestral album Symphonicities, his holiday album If On a Winter's Night... and Songs from the Labyrinth, his collection of lute music.

If you bought the first one, you can complete your collection by purchasing just those four additional discs in a separate bundle. Both the new box and the bundle are out on June 9.

In a video, Sting explains that he was disappointed that those four weren't part of the original set, so he's happy that fans can now have all of them.

In other Sting news, he'll receive the 2017 Polar Music Prize June 15 in Stockholm, Sweden. The prize is given for "international recognition of excellence in the world of music."

Here are the albums included in the box set:



The Dream of the Blue Turtles (1985)

...Nothing Like the Sun (1987)

The Soul Cages (1991)

Ten Summoner's Tales (1993)

Mercury Falling (1996)

Brand New Day (1999)

Sacred Love (2003)

Songs from the Labyrinth (2006)

If On a Winter's Night... (2009)

Symphonicities (2010)

The Last Ship (2013)

57th and 9th (2016)

