"You Should Be Happy" that the Goo Goo Dolls have released a new EP 

Warner Bros. RecordsGoo Goo Dolls has some new music to share. The band has released a five-song EP called You Should Be Happy.



The EP features their new single, “Use Me,” as well as songs “Tattered Edge – You Should Be Happy,” “30k Feet,” “Walk Away” and the Alex Aldi mix of “Boxes.” It’s available digitally now and will be released on CD June 9.



The lyric video for “Use Me” is also out now. “Baby it’s alright/You can use me anytime/It doesn’t really matter/If I only fill the space/Of someone you’ve not forgotten,” front man John Rzeznik sings.



As previously reported, Goo Goo Dolls will be going on tour this summer with Phillip Phillips. The trek kicks off July 14 in Mountain View, California and wraps September 13 at L.A.’s Greek Theater.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.