Ed Sheeran, U2, Bruno Mars are this summer's most in-demand tours, says StubHub 

Greg WIlliamsIf you want to head out to see some live music this summer, you may have trouble scoring tickets to this year's most in-demand shows. And according to StubHub, those include U2, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars' latest tours.

Based on total sales on the ticketing platform for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day through Labor Day, U2 is this summer's most in-demand act. It's no surprise, considering the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' tour features them playing their biggest album -- 1987's The Joshua Tree -- in its entirety. Not only that, but U2's June 3 Chicago date is the most in-demand concert of the summer.

Number two on the list is Ed Sheeran, but U2 is outselling him by 65%. Bruno Mars is #3, while Lady Gaga is #5. The only artist to return to the list from 2016 is Justin Bieber, who ranks at #9. His tour is the best value of the summer -- tickets are the least expensive of any act in the top 10.

The most in-demand festival is the country-centric CMA Music Fest in Nashville, followed by BottleRock Napa in Napa, California, which features Maroon 5 as a headliner.

Here's StubHub's list of 2017 Top Selling Acts for the summer:

1. U2

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Bruno Mars

4. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

5. Lady Gaga

6. Metallica

7. Kendrick Lamar

8. Tool

9. Justin Bieber

10. Roger Waters

