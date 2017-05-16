Idina Menzel returning to the stage in Off-Broadway’s "Skintight"

Getty Images via ABCIdina Menzel is heading back to her theater roots. After taking some time away to release a couple of albums and tour the world, the "Let It Go" singer and actress will be starring in the Off-Broadway play Skintight next year.



The show will begin preview performances on May 31, 2018, and officially open on June 21, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. It’ll run for a limited engagement through August 26, 2018. Idina will play Jodi Issac, a woman left reeling after her ex-husband gets engaged to a much younger woman.



The Frozen star last appeared on Broadway in 2014’s Tony-nominated If/Then. She previously won a Tony for her role as Elphaba in Wicked.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.