Lady Gaga's mom says she and the singer "steal each other's clothes" 

James Devaney/GC ImagesWe're not sure if she'd ever be caught dead in meat dress, but Lady Gaga's mom claims that she and her famous daughter share their wardrobes, just like many mothers and daughters do.

On Monday, Cynthia Germanotta, the real-life mother of Mother Monster, did a Tumbler Answer Time on a mental health and wellness platform called Post It Forward, to promote her and Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. In addition to talking about the Foundation, Mrs. Germanotta was, of course, asked some questions about Gaga.

Asked by a user if having such a successful daughter had changed her lifestyle, she replied, "Of course our lives have changed in so many ways, but I’m happy to report in many other ways, they are just the same."

"We prioritize family; we spent as much time together as possible. We argue about what movie to watch and the girls and I steal each other’s clothes," she added. "We’re a close, imperfect family that does our best to love each other well. That’s the most important thing and it hasn’t changed one bit.”

Mrs. Germanotta also said that Gaga's experiences as a child, as well as her fans, have influenced the work of the Born This Way Foundation, whose goal is to create "a "braver, kinder world" for young people.

"Gaga was undeniably unique when she was growing up, and that sometimes made her a target for meanness and cruelty from her peers," says her mom. "Watching her struggle through that time, and trying my best to help her, has been a driving motivation behind the work we do."

In addition, Cynthia said, "The young people who started coming to my daughter’s shows, not just to hear her sing but to hear her speak about her own struggles, were a main inspiration."

