Richard Marx announces mini-residency in Las Vegas 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicRichard Marx will be right here waiting for his fans...in Las Vegas.

The hitmaking singer/songwriter has announced a limited engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas starting August 15 and running through September 2. The show is called Satisfied: Only the Hits and will feature Richard performing his biggest songs in an intimate acoustic setting.

"I’m really looking forward to these performances and what I hope will be a long and fruitful relationship with Las Vegas,” says Richard in a statement.

Tickets for Satisfied: Only the Hits go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with Richard, are also available. You can get your tickets at RichardMarxVegas.com or at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

Here are Richard's performances:

Aug. 2017: 15 – 19, 22 – 26, 29 – 31

Sept. 2017: 1 – 2

