Bryan Adams to Release Live DVD Next Month

Eagle Rock EntertainmentLast October, a DVD and digital video documenting a sold-out concert that Bryan Adams played at London's famous Wembley Stadium in July 1996 was released, and now a companion two-CD set and digital album is set to arrive on June 30.

Wembley Live 1996 features the Canadian rocker performing a hit-packed, 24-song set in front of more than 70,000 fans during his tour in support of his then-current 18 'Til I Die album.

Among the many memorable songs Adams performed at the show were "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman," "Cuts Like a Knife," "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," "Run to You," "Summer of '69" and "Heaven." The concert also included Bryan's renditions of The Troggs' smash "Wild Thing," Moon Mullican's rockabilly classic "Seven Nights to Rock" and the Bobby Fuller Four hit "I Fought the Law."

In addition, Adams was joined by opening act Melissa Etheridge for a version of "It's Only Love," which Bryan originally recorded with Tina Turner.

You can check out videos of Bryan performing a few songs from the 1996 Wembley concert at his official VEVO YouTube channel.

Adams is preparing to launch a new series of North American tour dates in support of his 2015 studio album, Get Up. The trek gets underway on Saturday, May 20, in Los Angeles and winds down on June 22 in the Canadian city of Rimousky, Quebec. Bryan also has a handful of U.S. shows lined up in September.

Here is the track list of the Wembley 1996 Live CD:

Disc One:

"The Only Thing that Looks Good on Me Is You"

"Do to You"

"Kids Wanna Rock"

"Can't Stop This Thing We Started"

"This Time"

"18 'Til I Die"

"Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman"

"Touch the Hand"

"Cuts Like a Knife"

"It's Only Love" (with Melissa Etheridge)

"Somebody"

"(Everything I Do) I Do It for You"

Disc Two:

"Run to You"

"There Will Never Be Another Tonight"

"Seven Nights to Rock"

"I Wanna Be Your Underwear"

"Wild Thing"

"It Ain't a Party (If You Can't Come Round)"

"She's Only Happy When She's Dancin'"

"Summer of '69"

"All for Love"

"Let's Make a Night to Remember"

"I Fought the Law"

"Heaven"



And here are all of Adams' confirmed upcoming North American dates:



5/20 -- Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

5/21 -- Paso Robles, CA, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

5/22 -- San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Open Air Theater

5/27 -- Regina, SK, Canada, Mosaic Stadium

6/9 -- Portsmouth, VA, Portsmouth Pavilion

6/10 -- Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center Fairmount Park

6/11 -- Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Concert Pavilion

6/13 -- Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

6/14 -- Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/15 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

6/16 -- Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

6/17 -- Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/22 -- Rimouski, QC, Canada, Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS

9/8 -- Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheater

9/9 -- Jacksonville, FL, Daily's Place

9/10 -- Orlando, FL, Central Florida Fairgrounds

9/12 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

9/13 -- New Braunfels, TX, Whitewater Amphitheater

9/15 -- Durant, OK, Choctaw Resort Grand Theatre

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.