Don Henley: Glenn Frey's son will take his father's place at Classic East and Classic West 

During an interview with the Dallas sports radio station KTCK, Henley said, "There’s going to be an official announcement in a few days, but let’s just do it here. Glenn’s son Deacon is a very talented young man, and he seems to be up for the task."

Henley added, "He’s enthusiastic about it and he’s been working real hard on it, and he’s gonna do it with us. And I think that’s appropriate."

The drummer and singer then compared the situation to the medieval "guild system, where the father is the master and the son is the apprentice."

He added, "The trade, the craft, the business is handed down from father to son. I think it’s the only appropriate way to carry on. I don’t think I’d do it otherwise. Since it’s Glenn’s blood, it’s his son, I think that’s appropriate."

Henley said another musician will be joining them as well but wouldn't say who. There have been rumors that the other musician is country star Vince Gill, a friend of the band's.

