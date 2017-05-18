New Kids on the Block brings Carrie Underwood on stage during Nashville show 

Marcello AmbrizNew Kids on the Block brought out a very special fan during their Total Package Tour stop in Nashville last night.

Season four American Idol winner Carrie Underwood came out on stage and serenaded NKOTB members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood with “Happy Birthday.” Carrie said the experience was like being “instantly back in 6th grade.” She continued to tweet and Instagram throughout the show, sharing a clip of the classic boy band singing their 1990 hit, “Step by Step.”

“Still got it!” she proclaimed.

A mini-American Idol reunion also took place, as Carrie came face-to-face with one of the judges who helped make her a star.

“Well, look who I ran into backstage…!” Carrie shared, retweeting a photo with Paula Abdul, who’s also on the tour. “So cool to watch her do her thing!” she added.

Paula was full of compliments for Carrie as well. “So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @CarrieUnderwood tonight,” she said. “So proud of your journey.”

