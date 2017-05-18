Taylor Swift, Madonna, Celine Dion among "America's Richest Self-Made Women," says "Forbes"

Image Group LA/ABCWhat do Taylor Swift, Madonna and Celine Dion have in common, besides all being global music superstars? According to Forbes, they're also among America's Richest Self-Made Women.

And yes, we know Celine is actually Canadian, but according to Forbes, she's made the bulk of her fortune in the U.S., performing in Las Vegas. Forbes says she's worth $400 million, and since her first Vegas residency began in 2003, she's made $350 million of that from performing in Sin City, and most of the money she's earned from record sales and tours have also been in the U.S.

Celine is #43 on the list. Madonna is #32, with an estimated fortune of $580 million. Not only are her tours always big moneymakers, she rakes in money from her perfume and clothing lines. She also owns a piece of the streaming service Tidal.

Taylor Swift, who's hasn't been at this nearly as long as either Celine or Madonna, ranks #55 on the list. She's worth an estimated $280 million, thanks to record sales, touring and endorsement deals with Diet Coke, Keds, Apple and other brands. Fun fact: Forbes says she owns not one, but two private jets.

Other singers on the list include Beyonce at #46 and Barbra Streisand at #44. #1 on the list is Marian Ilitch, who owns the Little Caesars pizza chain and is worth $5.1 billion.

