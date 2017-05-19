Help say goodbye to Josh Groban on Broadway, go home with his glasses 

Jason BellFor his starring role as Pierre in the Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Josh Groban sports a beard, a fat suit and a pair of spectacles. Now, he's giving you a chance to not only see him in the show, but to take those glasses home with you.

Josh is teaming up with the online charity auction site Prizeo to raise funds for his arts education charity the Find Your Light Foundation. You can bid on a chance to win a trip to New York to see Josh in his final week on Broadway -- the package includes hotel, round-trip airfare, VIP tickets, a meet-and-greet and photo op with Josh and, yes, the glasses he wears in the show.

Just one $10 donation will get you an entry, but if you want to donate more, you'll receive even more chances to win, plus some cool autographed merchandise like a playbill, a poster, a journal, exclusive t-shirts and more.

"Thanks for helping students find their light," Josh says in a statement on the site. "I’ll see one of you on Broadway!"

Visit Prizeo.com for more details on how to enter and win.

