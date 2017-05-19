Judge rules Prince's six siblings are legal heirs to his estate 

Theo Wargo/WireImageOver a year after Prince died, a Minnesota judge has ruled that the late musician's six siblings are the legal heirs to his estate.

The ruling came Friday in Carver County, MI, where Prince lived and worked on his Paisley Park estate. Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, and Prince's five half-siblings are his heirs: Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, and John R. Nelson.

Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, died without leaving a will -- or at least, none that's so far been found. Beginning in the weeks after his death, an assortment of people have come forward, claiming to either be related to Prince or to have some other legal claim to the estate. Although Judge Eide rejected those other claims, he acknowledged some are under appeal, and said he'd reconsider them pending any appellate court ruling.

Eide also said none of Prince's assets can be distributed without a court order, nor in any way that might adversely affect any of the appeals.

Prince died April 21 of last year at age 57 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

