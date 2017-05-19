"Love Yourself" named Song of the Year at ASCAP Pop Awards; hits by Bruno, Taylor, Walk the Moon & more also honored 

The ceremony, held annual by the performing rights organization ASCAP, also saw Meghan Trainor accepting the ASCAP Vanguard Award, and hitmaker Max Martin -- who co-wrote songs like "Can't Stop the Feeling," "Just Like Fire" and "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" this past year -- earning an unprecedented 10th Songwriter of the Year Award. Adam Lambert presented Martin with the award.

Hitmaking songwriter Diane Warren, who's penned hits for Celine Dion, Toni Braxton, Aerosmith, Whitney Houston, LeAnn Rimes and dozens more, received the ASCAP Founders Award.

Other songs which honored Thursday night include "7 Years" by Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," "Let It Go" by James Bay, DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean," Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance," Megan Trainor's "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams," "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King, "Want to Want Me" by Jason Derulo, "Cheap Thrills" by Sia, and "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.