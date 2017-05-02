Bruno Mars posts funny video boasting about success of “That’s What I Like”

Kai Z. FengJust call it a humble brag. After his song “That’s What I Like” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Bruno Mars posted a video on Instagram declaring himself the “#1 Stunna.”

The clip features Bruno whipping his hair back and forth in slow-mo as a voiceover boasts of all the charts he’s topped so far. Those charts not only include the Hot 100 chart, but also the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop, Hot R&B, Pop Songs and Rhythmic Radio charts.



These accomplishments, the voiceover proclaims, make him “the #1 Stunna.” “He’s the f****** best,” the voice adds.



The clips ends with a thank you to Bruno's fans. “Thank you to everyone who helped take this song to the top! Love, The Brunz,” reads the message.

