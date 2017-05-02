Is Katy Perry's new album called "Witness"? 

Noam Galai/FilmMagicAt Monday night's Met Gala in New York City, event co-chair Katy Perry stunned in a bright red John Galliano ensemble for Maison Margiela, featuring a metal headpiece with a red veil embroidered with the word "Witness." Fans believe that's actually the title of Katy's upcoming album.

Why? First of all, Katy apparently teased a clip of a song called "Witness" last year and, according to the website BreatheHeavy.com, fans have been mailed menus for a non-existent restaurant called "TÉMOIN" [tay-MWAHN], which means "Witness" in French.

Katy also retweeted a Vogue tweet featuring her and her outfit, and titled it Witness.

