Tuesday
May022017
Is Katy Perry's new album called "Witness"?
At Monday night's Met Gala in New York City, event co-chair Katy Perry stunned in a bright red John Galliano ensemble for Maison Margiela, featuring a metal headpiece with a red veil embroidered with the word "Witness." Fans believe that's actually the title of Katy's upcoming album.
Why? First of all, Katy apparently teased a clip of a song called "Witness" last year and, according to the website BreatheHeavy.com, fans have been mailed menus for a non-existent restaurant called "TÉMOIN" [tay-MWAHN], which means "Witness" in French.
Katy also retweeted a Vogue tweet featuring her and her outfit, and titled it Witness.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:00PM Andrea Dresdale Permalink
in Adult Contemporary, CHR, Hot AC, Lite AC