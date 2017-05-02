Janet Jackson is heading back on tour
Now we know what that countdown clock on Janet Jackson's website was counting down to. On Monday night the singer posted a video announcing that she's heading back out on tour.
Admitting that she has "put on a few" since having her baby, Janet announced, "I'm continuing my tour as I promised."
Janet put her Unbreakable tour on hold last year when she became pregnant. And while she's resuming touring, it will be with a different focus.
"I decided to change the name of the tour -- State of the World Tour," she said. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."
In the video she also acknowledges her split with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying, "we're in court now."
The only information about dates Janet announced was closing the video saying, "I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7," however, a just-released announcement confirms that Janet's 56-city Tour kicks off that night in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Tickets for all dates on sale starting May 5 at Ticketmaster.com.
9/7, Lafayette, LA, Cajundome9/9, Houston, TX Toyota Center
9/10, Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
9/13, San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
9/14, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
9/16, Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
9/17, Tulsa, OK BOK Center
9/19, Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
9/21, Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
9/23, Anaheim, CA Honda Center
9/24, Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
9/26, Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
9/27, Seattle, WA Key Arena
9/29, Portland, OR Moda Center
10/01, Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
10/03, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
10/05, Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
10/07, San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
10/08, Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
10/14, Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
10/16, Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/17, Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena
10/19, Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
10/21, St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
10/22, Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
10/25, Moline, IL iWireless Center
10/26, Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
10/28, Toledo, OH The Huntington Center
10/29, Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
11/01, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
11/02, Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
11/04, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
11/05, Boston, MA TD Garden
11/07, Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center
11/08, Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
11/10, Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
11/11, Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
11/13, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
11/15, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
11/16, Washington, DC Verizon Center
11/18, Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
11/19, Newark, NJ Prudential Center
11/26, Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
11/28, Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
11/29, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
12/01, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
12/03, Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
12/04, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
12/06, Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
12/07, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
12/09, Birmingham, Al The BJCC
12/11, Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
12/12, Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
12/14, Norfolk, VA Norfolk Scope Arena
12/16, Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena12/17, Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
