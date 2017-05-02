Janet Jackson is heading back on tour

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty ImagesNow we know what that countdown clock on Janet Jackson's website was counting down to. On Monday night the singer posted a video announcing that she's heading back out on tour.

Admitting that she has "put on a few" since having her baby, Janet announced, "I'm continuing my tour as I promised."

Janet put her Unbreakable tour on hold last year when she became pregnant. And while she's resuming touring, it will be with a different focus.

"I decided to change the name of the tour -- State of the World Tour," she said. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."

In the video she also acknowledges her split with husband Wissam Al Mana, saying, "we're in court now."

The only information about dates Janet announced was closing the video saying, "I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7," however, a just-released announcement confirms that Janet's 56-city Tour kicks off that night in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Tickets for all dates on sale starting May 5 at Ticketmaster.com.

9/7, Lafayette, LA, Cajundome9/9, Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/10, Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

9/13, San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

9/14, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

9/16, Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

9/17, Tulsa, OK BOK Center

9/19, Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

9/21, Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/23, Anaheim, CA Honda Center

9/24, Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

9/26, Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

9/27, Seattle, WA Key Arena

9/29, Portland, OR Moda Center

10/01, Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

10/03, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

10/05, Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

10/07, San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

10/08, Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

10/14, Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/16, Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17, Denver, CO Pepsi Center Arena

10/19, Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

10/21, St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

10/22, Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

10/25, Moline, IL iWireless Center

10/26, Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

10/28, Toledo, OH The Huntington Center

10/29, Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

11/01, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

11/02, Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

11/04, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

11/05, Boston, MA TD Garden

11/07, Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center

11/08, Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

11/10, Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

11/11, Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

11/13, Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

11/15, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

11/16, Washington, DC Verizon Center

11/18, Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

11/19, Newark, NJ Prudential Center

11/26, Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/28, Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

11/29, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

12/01, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

12/03, Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

12/04, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

12/06, Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

12/07, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

12/09, Birmingham, Al The BJCC

12/11, Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

12/12, Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

12/14, Norfolk, VA Norfolk Scope Arena

12/16, Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena12/17, Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.