"Billboard" Music Awards 2017: Celine Dion & Cher wow the crowd with iconic performances

Courtesy Dick Clark ProductionsThe 2017 Billboard Music Awards aired live on ABC from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and the night was full performances -- both on-site and on location.



Nicki Minaj opened the show with a four-song medley complete with costume changes and special guests including Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne. She kicked off the performance with “No Frauds,” then did “Light Up My Body” and “Swalla” before closing out with “Regret in Your Tears.”



Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello delivered her first performance as a solo artist singing her two new tunes, “I Have Questions” and “Crying in the Club.”



Miley Cyrus also gave her debut performance of her new single, “Malibu,” and it was surprisingly tame. She kept things casual in a white off-the-shoulder midriff-baring top, white cutoff shorts, beige hat and boots. Miley even got emotional at the end of performance, as balloons rained down on the crowd.



Lorde gave what was perhaps the most unique performance of the night, singing her song “Green Light” as if at lonely karaoke night. With a set that that resembled a dimly lit karaoke booth, Lorde sang in front of a TV screen flashing her lyrics and only turned to face the crowd at the end.



Not all the performances were confined to Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Ed Sheeran was patched in from his concert in Santiago, Chile to give a rousing rendition of “Castle on the Hill” using his signature looping machine.

Drake performed “Gyalchester” from the middle of the Bellagio fountain surrounded by flaring pyrotechnics. And Bruno Mars appeared from a stage in Amsterdam to perform his sultry jam “Versace on the Floor.”



But it was two singing legends who ultimately stole the show: Celine Dion and Cher. First, Celine brought the arena to tears with an emotional performance of “My Heart Will Go On” in honor of the 20th anniversary of Titanic. She belted the classic underneath a giant chandelier wearing an angelic white dress with voluminous sleeves.



Later, Cher -- who received the Icon Award from Gwen Stefani -- proved she’s in better shape than most of us during her first awards show performance in 15 years. Cher, who just turned 71 the day before, wore a barely-there silver sparkly fringe number and a platinum blond wig to perform “Believe.” Then, she turned back time with a throwback performance of “If I Could Turn Back Time,” wearing the same iconic look from the song’s 1989 music video.

The night's lineup also included the following performances:



The Chainsmokers, “Young”

Halsey, “Now or Never”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Julia Michaels, “Issues”

John Legend and Florida Georgia Line, “Surefire” and “H.O.L.Y.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.