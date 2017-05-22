"Billboard" Music Awards 2017: Drake nabs 13 awards to break Adele’s record
Drake really made a splash at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night -- in more ways than one. He not only delivered a one-of-a-kind performance in middle of the Bellagio fountain in Las Vegas, he also beat Adele’s record for the most Billboard awards won by an artist in a single year.
The rapper took home 13 trophies, including the biggest award for Top Artist. It was his speech after collecting the award for Top Billboard 200 Album, for Views, that generated the most buzz. In it, he flirted with host Vanessa Hudgens, telling her she looked “incredible,” and squashed his beef with the show’s other host, Ludacris.
But Nicki Minaj’s reaction to Drake complimenting Vanessa was perhaps the best part. She yelled in mock-outrage, “What about me?!” Drake, of course, did praise Nicki as well in his speech saying, “To Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back, and I love you, and I couldn’t see it any other way.”
And after accepting the Top Artist prize, Drake brought his whole crew on stage and called Nicki “the love of my life.”
The Chainsmokers were the other big winners of the evening, picking up Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song for their collab with Halsey, “Closer.” They also won Top Dance/Electronic Artist.
Also during the show, P. Diddy took the stage to honor what would have been the Notorious B.I.G’s 45th birthday. He got the crowd on its feet and brought out Biggie’s son CJ Wallace before debuting the official trailer for his new documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.
And in another moment honoring an artist gone too soon, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds led the crowd in a moment of silence for Chris Cornell, who died earlier this week of an apparent suicide.
The three-hour show was broadcast live on ABC.
Here's the list of winners for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards:
Top Artist
Drake
Top New Artist
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity
Twenty One Pilots
Top Male Artist
Drake
Top Female Artist
Beyonce
Top Duo/Group
Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake
Top Song Sales Artist
Drake
Top Radio Songs Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
Top Social Artist
BTS
Top Touring Artist
Beyonce
Top R&B Artist
Beyonce
Top R&B Tour
Beyonce
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Top Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Top Country Tour
Kenny Chesney
Top Rock Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
Juan Gabriel
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake, Views
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
Hamilton: An American Musical
Top R&B Album
Beyonce, Lemonade
Top Rap Album
Drake, Views
Top Country Album
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Top Rock Album
Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct
Top Latin Album
Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough
Top Christian Album
Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be
Top Gospel Album
Tamela Mann, One Way
Top Hot 100 Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”
Top Selling Song
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Top Radio Song
Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Desiigner, "Panda"
Top Collaboration
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Top R&B Song
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Top R&B Collaboration
Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”
Top Rap Song
Desiigner, “Panda”
Top Rap Collaboration
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Country Song
Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
Top Country Collaboration
Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”
Top Rock Song
Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Latin Song
Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
Top Christian Song
Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”
Top Gospel Song
Travis Greene, “Made a Way”
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.