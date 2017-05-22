"Billboard" Music Awards 2017: Drake nabs 13 awards to break Adele’s record

Courtesy Dick Clark ProductionsDrake really made a splash at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night -- in more ways than one. He not only delivered a one-of-a-kind performance in middle of the Bellagio fountain in Las Vegas, he also beat Adele’s record for the most Billboard awards won by an artist in a single year.



The rapper took home 13 trophies, including the biggest award for Top Artist. It was his speech after collecting the award for Top Billboard 200 Album, for Views, that generated the most buzz. In it, he flirted with host Vanessa Hudgens, telling her she looked “incredible,” and squashed his beef with the show’s other host, Ludacris.



But Nicki Minaj’s reaction to Drake complimenting Vanessa was perhaps the best part. She yelled in mock-outrage, “What about me?!” Drake, of course, did praise Nicki as well in his speech saying, “To Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back, and I love you, and I couldn’t see it any other way.”



And after accepting the Top Artist prize, Drake brought his whole crew on stage and called Nicki “the love of my life.”

The Chainsmokers were the other big winners of the evening, picking up Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic Song for their collab with Halsey, “Closer.” They also won Top Dance/Electronic Artist.

Also during the show, P. Diddy took the stage to honor what would have been the Notorious B.I.G’s 45th birthday. He got the crowd on its feet and brought out Biggie’s son CJ Wallace before debuting the official trailer for his new documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.

And in another moment honoring an artist gone too soon, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds led the crowd in a moment of silence for Chris Cornell, who died earlier this week of an apparent suicide.

The three-hour show was broadcast live on ABC.

Here's the list of winners for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards:

Top Artist

Drake



Top New Artist

Zayn



Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity

Twenty One Pilots



Top Male Artist

Drake



Top Female Artist

Beyonce



Top Duo/Group

Twenty One Pilots



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake



Top Song Sales Artist

Drake



Top Radio Songs Artist

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake



Top Social Artist

BTS



Top Touring Artist

Beyonce



Top R&B Artist

Beyonce



Top R&B Tour

Beyonce



Top Rap Artist

Drake



Top Rap Tour

Drake

Top Country Artist

Blake Shelton



Top Country Tour

Kenny Chesney



Top Rock Artist

Twenty One Pilots



Top Rock Tour

Coldplay



Top Latin Artist

Juan Gabriel



Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers



Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle



Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin



Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake, Views

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

Hamilton: An American Musical



Top R&B Album

Beyonce, Lemonade



Top Rap Album

Drake, Views



Top Country Album

Chris Stapleton, Traveller



Top Rock Album

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct



Top Latin Album

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2



Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough



Top Christian Album

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be



Top Gospel Album

Tamela Mann, One Way

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, "Closer”



Top Selling Song

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”



Top Radio Song

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”



Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”



Top Streaming Song (Video)

Desiigner, "Panda"



Top Collaboration

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”



Top R&B Song

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”



Top R&B Collaboration

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”



Top Rap Song

Desiigner, “Panda”



Top Rap Collaboration

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”



Top Country Song

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”



Top Country Collaboration

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”



Top Rock Song

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”



Top Latin Song

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”



Top Dance/Electronic Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”



Top Christian Song

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”



Top Gospel Song

Travis Greene, “Made a Way”

