Lady Gaga mourns the death of best friend and “Grigio Girls” inspiration, Sonja Durham

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga’s close friend, Sonja Durham, the inspiration behind her song “Grigio Girls,” has died after a long battle with cancer.

The singer posted a series of touching tributes to her friend and former assistant on Instagram. In one post, alongside a photo of Sonja and her husband, Andre, Gaga writes, “Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy.”

She continues, “I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you.”

In another post, featuring a photo of Gaga and Sonja together, Gaga writes, “I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight.”

She adds, “Last thing I told her, ‘Go find Joanne, Sonj.’ Somehow I think she did.” Joanne is Gaga’s aunt who passed away at the age of 19. She named her last album after her.

At Coachella this past April, Gaga dedicated an acoustic version of her song “Edge of Glory” to Sonja. The month before, she helped plan Sonja’s wedding.

