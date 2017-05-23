Madonna under fire for post of daughter posing with profane pillow

Madonna captioned the post, "I couldn't agree more...," but that didn't stop outraged followers from criticizing the Queen of Pop and mother of six for daring to bring her child into contact with the "F" word.

"Profanity around such a young kid?! No!!!" wrote one. "...Nothing classy or appropriate about this post." Another called it "kinda inappropriate," while yet another wrote, "Classy thing to have around your kids. Go f**k yourself, Madonna."

Noting that Madonna's four-year-old twins were adopted from Malawi, one follower wrote, "Isn't there a profanity clause in your adoption contract!? When I was 5 yrs old I didn't know what cocaine was or the word f**k! I didn't expect this from you @madonna."

"I can't believe you've put a child in this picture with what it says on the cushion," fumed another.

One follower really put the star on blast, writing, "You're such a w***e!...You have no morals and you never will. You never should have been able to adopt these kids!"

Of course, Madonna had her defenders as well. "There are actually people overreacting about this pic. Just can't believe it," wrote one, while another noted, "It's so funny that people are still shocked by this woman!"

Another pointed out, "Why is everyone losing their minds over this? Its MADONNA people! You know, THE Madonna that does what she wants, breaks through barriers, stands up for women's rights etc etc. Yes, that's right MADONNA. Got it now?"

Madonna adopted four-year-old Stella and Esther earlier this year.

