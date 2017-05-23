WALK THE MOON ready to “get weird” on upcoming new album

Image Group LA/ABCWALK THE MOON is leaving their “Shut Up and Dance” days behind them in favor of something a little different. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their new album, a follow-up to 2014’s Talking Is Hard, and they say things are getting “weird.”

Frontman Nicholas Petricca admits to ABC Radio there will always be an 80s influence in their music, but this time around they’re “incorporating a lot of noise and weird sounds.”

Band mate Kevin Ray adds, “I think when you put all the four of us in a room for two months, three months, four months, we’re bound to get weird.”

The band also prides itself on transforming the average pop song into something unexpected. “We like seeing how we can take a pop song and just like turn it inside out till you can’t tell it’s a pop song anymore,” Nicholas says.

So is there pressure this time around to top the success of “Shut Up and Dance”? “Yes and no,” Nicholas says. “In a way, ‘Shut Up and Dance’ kinda got bigger than the band ever was and so, in a way, we kinda get to start over again and be a new band, a new artist. So we’re constantly redefining ourselves.”

