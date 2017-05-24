Chris Daughtry says if he gets the "American Idol" judge gig, he'll be "blunt" 

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCThere have been multiple reports stating that Chris Daughtry will be joining Katy Perry as a judge on ABC's reboot of American Idol, set to air next year. Chris' participation hasn't been confirmed, but the Idol season-five finalist already has an idea of what kind of judge he'd be....and it's not the nice one

"I think I would be like I am at home, just, like, blunt," he laughs to ABC Radio. "Like, 'That was terrible!'"

He adds, "I dunno, I would like to be honest. If I was afforded the opportunity I would be honored."

However, Chris claimed to Entertainment Tonight that he has yet to be approached for the job.

While we're waiting to hear if the Daughtry frontman will get the job, Chris is busy preparing for his summer tour with Nickelback, and working on his band's new album. That means fans will get a sneak peek when they hit the road together in June.

"We're going in the studio, starting the new album, starting production," he tells ABC Radio. "And we're going to have a few new songs for everybody before it gets released."



Daughtry's tour with Nickelback starts June 23 in Noblesville, IN.

