Sara Bareilles sweetens "Waitress"’ ticket sales 

Sara Bareilles' run in the lead role of Waitress has served up a serious bump in ticket sales for the Broadway musical.



According to Deadline, last week the show sold $1.3 million worth of tickets -- almost 30 percent above its gross potential. Gross potential is the maximum amount a show can earn based on ticket prices, seating capacity and the number of performances. So that means the show likely sold a bunch of tickets above full price.



Sara, who received a Tony nomination for composing the musical’s score, took over the lead role of Jenna from Jessie Mueller back in March. She’ll remain in the role through June 11.



Meanwhile, Josh Groban’s Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 also did well last week, selling $1.2 million in tickets.

