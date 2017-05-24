Shawn Mendes' show goes on: "We will not stop spreading positivity"

Getty Images via ABCShawn Mendes says that he's "gutted" -- that's British for "extremely upset" -- by the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday. But, he says, his concert in Paris tonight will go on as scheduled because he doesn't want anything to get in the way of the happiness that music brings to people.

"I've never felt so gutted in my entire life," Shawn writes. "I can't seem to comprehend exactly what has happened. I just want to send my love to everybody affected by this & to Ariana and the team. I can't image what they are going through."

He continues, "Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend, they are places for love and complete happiness & I am so sorry that things took an opposite direction...I hope I speak for every artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation."

The organizers of Shawn's concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris tonight say they will "strengthen the security measures outside the venue."

Two years ago, an Eagles of Death Metal show in Paris was attacked by terrorists, who killed 89 people in the audience.

