U2 performs new song on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

ABC/Rick Rowell

U2 stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night. The show was dedicated to the band as they sat for an unprecedented hour-long interview and performance that included a choir-backed version of the classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and a new and as-yet unreleased song called, "It's the Little Things That Give You Away."

Host Jimmy Kimmel was clearly excited and mentioned during his monologue that he had just seen the band perform at the Rose Bowl.

Kimmel joked, “I went to see U2 on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl. It was an incredible show. It was honestly like a religious experience....Bono fed the whole stadium with a single loaf of bread. It was amazing.”

After the monologue, the whole band joined Jimmy on the couch for a discussion that ranged from their beginnings in Ireland to the recent terrorist bombing in Manchester.

Bono offered his thoughts on the current crop of terrorists in the world, saying, “They hate music, they hate women, they even hate little girls. They hate everything that we love. And you know, the worst of humanity was on view in Manchester last night. So was the best. As people took perfect strangers into their houses and queued up for blood banks. And Manchester has an undefeatable spirit, I can assure you.”

Later the band talked about when they might release new music, some five or six songs Kimmel boasted of having heard. They dodged the question, but later, after a performance of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” that featured a surprise appearance by a choir hidden in the audience, U2 came back for the final segment of the show and shared the pretty ballad, "It's the Little Things That Give You Away."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.